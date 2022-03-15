Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

