Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $47,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after buying an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,985,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,255,000 after buying an additional 398,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after buying an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,052,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,448,000 after buying an additional 201,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

