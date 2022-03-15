Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Thermon Group by 67,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Thermon Group by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THR stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

