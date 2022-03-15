Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in ICON Public by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ICON Public by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ICON Public by 19.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICLR. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

