Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

