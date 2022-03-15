Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

