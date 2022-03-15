Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA stock opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.20 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

