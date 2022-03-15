Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €335.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($368.13) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($359.34) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €294.85 ($324.01).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €265.25 ($291.48) on Monday. Linde has a 52 week low of €204.80 ($225.05) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($339.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €274.26 and its 200 day moving average is €276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

