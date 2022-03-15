Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.53.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a one year low of $264.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after acquiring an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

