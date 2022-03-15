Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given “Buy” Rating at Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Dawson James currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

