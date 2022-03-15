LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $569.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00030499 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

