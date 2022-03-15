Lisa M. O’neill Sells 1,250 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 5,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,976. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

