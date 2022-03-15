Lithium (LITH) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Lithium has a total market cap of $11.31 million and $5.58 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lithium has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

About Lithium

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,412,848 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

