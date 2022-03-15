LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $81.22. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $245,930 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 147.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in LivaNova by 1,939.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after purchasing an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,968,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after acquiring an additional 609,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.