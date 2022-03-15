Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 13th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE LOCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.
Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.
