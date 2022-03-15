LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $6,918,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $372,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 103.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.82.

In related news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

