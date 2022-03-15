London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £103 ($133.94) price target on the stock.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.53) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($111.83) to GBX 9,300 ($120.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.04) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,130 ($118.73).

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,718 ($100.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,230 ($81.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,298 ($107.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,076.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.35, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 70 ($0.91) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Tsega Gebreyes acquired 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,086 ($92.15) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($110,574.77). Also, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,932 ($90.14) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,831.47).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

