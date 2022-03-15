London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Up 4.6%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.75 and last traded at $100.75. 2,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

