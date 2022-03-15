Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heska were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

HSKA opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,281.55 and a beta of 1.59. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.33.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

