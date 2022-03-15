Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 101.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

