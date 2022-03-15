Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.72. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

