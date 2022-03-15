Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after acquiring an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

