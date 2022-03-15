Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

