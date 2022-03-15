LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 43.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 21.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 221,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

