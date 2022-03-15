LPL Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $91.17 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

