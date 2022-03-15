LPL Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 16.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Catalent by 84.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 113.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.06. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.