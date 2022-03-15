LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JUST. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $68.92.

