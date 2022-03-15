LPL Financial LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $27,349,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 918.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

