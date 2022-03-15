LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.21%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

