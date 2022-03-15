LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.85. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

