LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,706 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,537,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,218,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,415,000 after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after buying an additional 238,060 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,027,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 245,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $47.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

