LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,168 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 332.04%.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

