LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Update

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 13th total of 98,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

LYTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 45,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.