LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

LTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.