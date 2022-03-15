Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Trading Up 3.2%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 254,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 182,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of C$326.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.63.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

