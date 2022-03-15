Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Issues Earnings Results

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LUNA stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.