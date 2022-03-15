MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $593,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,277. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

