Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.62

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.37. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 5,478 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)
