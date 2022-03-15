MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $22.04. MakeMyTrip shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 516 shares.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.