Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,481. The company has a market capitalization of $550.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Manitowoc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.