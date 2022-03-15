ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives $80.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.17.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,996,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.