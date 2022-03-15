Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of MRO stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.