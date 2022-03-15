Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 66,588 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 10.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $33,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $196,920,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,294 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,362 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $94.23. 19,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,227. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.76.

