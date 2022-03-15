Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $2.77 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $730,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $318,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

DFIV stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. 1,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,928. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.