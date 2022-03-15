Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

PRF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.52. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

