Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.82. 6,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,867. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

