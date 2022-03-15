MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MarketWise traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 11692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the third quarter worth $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

