Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) shares were down 9.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 180,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,919,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

