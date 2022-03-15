Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MIT stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,822. Mason Industrial Technology has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

