Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.100-$10.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.79. 2,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,977. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $85.17 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

